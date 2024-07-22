Her Sister Got Pulled Over For Speeding And Falsely Gave The Police Officer Her Name, But She Doesn’t Want To Take The Fall For Her Sister’s Ticket

When you’re an older sibling, you might be expected to take on a lot of responsibility – covering things like chores for your younger sibling or being the “bigger person” during arguments.

But when does this responsibility stop in adulthood? And where should you draw the line?

That’s what this 27-year-old woman is grappling with after her younger sister, who is 25, actually used her name for a speeding ticket after getting pulled over by the cops.

For some context, her sister was driving with a suspended license when the famous red and blue lights pulled up behind her vehicle, and her sister got pulled over for speeding.

Then, when the police officer asked for her sister’s name, her sister did the unthinkable – providing her name!

“My sister panicked, thinking she wasn’t going to get a ticket but a warning,” she explained.

And since she and her sister look alike, the police officer didn’t even question her sister’s true identity. Rather, the cop just took her sister’s word for it without even getting her license number.

To make matters worse, her sister didn’t even tell her about what happened afterward. Rather, she only found out about “her” speeding ticket after receiving a letter in the mail!

“Because I’m supposed to be getting married in two weeks, and my sister said she didn’t want to stress me out further,” she said.

