Her Sister Wanted To Break Her No-Kids Rule And Bring A Newborn To Her Wedding, So She Banned Her Sister From The Event

This 28-year-old woman is currently engaged, and she and her fiancé, who is 30, will be tying the knot in just two months.

So, they started planning their wedding over a year ago, and early on, they decided that they wanted both their ceremony and reception to be child-free.

“We love kids,” she clarified, “But we also wanted an adult-only atmosphere for our special day.”

She and her fiancé made their child-free policy very clear on their wedding invitations, too, so all of their guests were aware.

However, her own 32-year-old sister is still trying to bend the rules.

For some context, her sister just gave birth to her first baby about three months ago.

“She’s been a great mom, and I’m happy for her,” she said.

The issue is that her sister keeps insisting on bringing the baby to her wedding – which she’s not okay with.

She tried re-explaining her no-kids policy and actually offered to pay for a babysitter on the night of her nuptials. Yet, her sister just refused to budge.

