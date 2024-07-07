Her Sister Wanted To Use Her Wedding As A Free Venue For Engagement Photos And Even Brought A Change Of Clothes, But She Wouldn’t Let That Happen

This 30-year-old woman recently tied the knot and married the love of her life, but unfortunately, her 28-year-old sister created some drama on her wedding day.

For some context, she claimed that her sister has always been the more “demanding” member of her family. Her sister loves taking centerstage, being in the spotlight, and asking for whatever she wants – even if it’s at the expense of others.

“Despite this, we’ve had a decent relationship until now,” she said.

Her wedding, which took place a few weeks ago, was at a beautiful venue, and she and her fiancé saved up for over two years just to afford the event.

In her eyes, everything turned out perfectly, too, and all of their efforts made the wedding a “day to remember.”

However, during the reception, her sister approached her with a shocking request. Her sister – who is currently engaged – asked if she and her own fiancé could take their engagement photos at her wedding venue.

“I was a bit taken aback because it was my wedding day, and they hadn’t mentioned this plan beforehand,” she recalled.

“My sister had even brought a change of clothes for the shoot.”

Quite frankly, though, she just was not comfortable with the idea since her wedding was supposed to be her and her fiancé’s special day. Not to mention, they’d hired their photographer specifically for their nuptials.

