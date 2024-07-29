Here Are All The Ways You Can Use A Hair Dryer Around Your Home That Don’t Actually Involve Hair

There are so many beauty products and tools that can be used for many other practical things.

For instance, some people use lip balm for many other things besides hydrating their lips – it’s also great for loosening stuck rings and zippers!

One of my favorite versatile beauty tools that has more than one use is a hair dryer!

Of course, hair dryers are primarily used for drying wet hair, styling it, and adding volume, but they can be used for several things that don’t involve your hair at all.

If you have a hair dryer hanging around your home that doesn’t get much use, here are some alternative uses you can try.

Drying off your dog

If your dog got wet in the rain or needed an emergency bath at home and you need to dry them off quickly, use your hair dryer! It works great for dogs who are used to getting dried off at the groomers and can get them back to being warm and fluffy in no time. Just make sure you’re not using a temperature setting that is too high.

Dusting hard-to-reach areas

Even if you have a duster on hand, using a hair dryer can get the job done faster and remove dust from areas in your home that are harder to reach. For instance, after putting it on a powerful setting, use your hair dryer to dust bookshelves, cupboards, parts of your bathroom, etc.

