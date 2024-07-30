Here’s How To Make Charm Bracelets Two Different Ways To Bring Yourself Good Luck

Did you have a charm bracelet when you were a little kid? Or perhaps you have a charm collection collecting dust in a box in your room?

Well, charm bracelets are having a resurgence as one of many fashionable people’s “go-to” pieces of jewelry, and it may be time to bust out that collection or revisit your childhood bracelet.

Over the last year, more people have been flocking to jewelry stores in major cities known for helping you assemble your custom charm bracelet by making selections from their massive charm collection.

People wear charm bracelets with all sorts of charms, from more minimalist, one-tone looks to a busy, colorful spread on their wrists. Plus, it’s not a bad idea to carry around some “good luck charms,” as in these hectic times, we shouldn’t push away a little good luck!

While it’s always great to support local businesses, many of these places are often super crowded, require you to wait in long lines, and are more expensive than you’d expect. But just because that’s the case, it doesn’t mean you can’t have a personal and unique lucky charm bracelet.

Believe it or not, building your own charm bracelet is easier than you think, and there is more than one way to do it. Here are two techniques for creating your own fabulous charm bracelet.

You can easily make two kinds of charm bracelets at home: a chain-style charm bracelet and a leather cord-based bracelet.

For the chain-style bracelet, you’ll want to head to a jewelry supply or craft store and look at some bracelet chains. You can get one in silver, gold, rose gold, or more unique colors. I would recommend choosing a base that matches the kind of jewelry you wear most often. So, for instance, if you usually wear gold earrings and necklaces, you should select a gold chain.

Next, it’s time to look at some charms! Of course, you can use charms already in your collection or start fresh with a few store-bought ones. I’d recommend choosing ones made out of higher quality materials like real silver or gold if you can, so you don’t risk them tarnishing after a few wears.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.