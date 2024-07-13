He’s Considering Leaving His Girlfriend The Day Before They’re Supposed To Elope, But He Feels Bad About Not Marrying Her After 10 Years

This 35-year-old man and his girlfriend, who is 34, have been together for the last decade. Yet, over the past three years, he hasn’t been very happy with their relationship.

“I feel like I’ve been unhappy and not as in love with her, like before,” he admitted.

As time has gone on, he feels as though he’s been doing everything for his girlfriend. But all of his efforts go largely unappreciated.

He realizes that, no, he is not a perfect person, and he messes up from time to time, too. For instance, he sometimes partakes in habits that his girlfriend doesn’t particularly like – such as smoking.

“And anytime I do mess up, I have to spend at least a week trying to make it up to her,” he said.

In general, he also feels like he’s lost some confidence throughout their relationship since he always has to get his girlfriend’s input on any decisions.

She also gets annoyed with him for constantly asking for her opinion. However, if he were to just make decisions on his own, he claimed that his girlfriend would still get mad or “say something.”

As for their love life, that’s been on the rocks, too. Over the past two years, they have only slept together once.

Even when they go on vacation and visit destinations like Hawaii, they aren’t romantic. He tries to initiate, but his girlfriend always just turns down his advances.

