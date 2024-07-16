He’s Not Letting His Dad Give A Speech At His Wedding Because His Dad Just Plans To Praise His Stepmom, Disregarding His Late Birth Mom

Unfortunately, when some people are invited to make a speech at an event like a wedding, they use it as an excuse to talk about themselves more than the people the event is being held for.

One man recently got into an argument with his dad, who wrote a speech for his upcoming wedding without asking him if he could make one after he told him he wasn’t allowed to go through with it.

He is in his 20s and marrying his fiancée in a month. Recently, he learned from his sister and aunt that his dad had written a speech for his wedding, even though he never told him he was allowed to.

His dad had already written the speech and shared some of it with his aunt and sister, who made sure to report back to him on what it was about.

His aunt and sister told him that his dad’s speech was all about how much his dad loves his stepmom and how she is the love of his life.

Everything about the speech was strange, especially because his stepmom is only in his dad’s life because his birth mom died when he was eight.

Over the last few years, his dad has made several speeches about how his stepmom is the number one woman in his life and that his past relationships are pale in comparison. Anytime he’s heard his dad say these things. It breaks his heart as he’s very quick to glaze over all of the good times they had with his birth mom.

“The speech my dad wrote for my wedding had a lot of this content from what my aunt heard,” he explained.

“She knew that the last thing I needed to hear on my wedding day was how much he adores his wife when he does so in a way that says my mom meant nothing to him.”

