He’s Secretly Planning To Divorce His Wife Who’s An Overeater And Lied About Spending Tons Of Money On Ordering Fast Food

When you walk down the aisle and say, “I do,” you’re committing to your partner through the good and the bad, in both sickness and in health, forever.

But, as we all know, countless marriages don’t make it to the grave. Rather, consistent problems or undeniable mistakes push many spouses to seek divorce.

Knowing when it’s time to pull the plug can still be tough in certain situations, though – especially those that involve the mental and physical health of your significant other.

One man is currently dealing with this very situation. He is married, and his wife, who is an overeater, is morbidly obese – weighing approximately 350 pounds.

In the past, he has apparently tried to give her opportunities to “rein in” her eating disorder struggles. However, he claimed that his wife always just ignored him.

And now, after finding out that she’s been lying about her eating habits and putting their finances in jeopardy, he’s reached the end of his rope.

First of all, he was already trying to help his wife pay off her credit card debt – which is a whopping $15,000.

Then, more recently, he learned she was lying about eating out so often. It all began when he found a ton of take-out restaurant containers in their trash and confronted her. At that point, she confessed to adding an additional $300 of debt to their credit card by ordering fast food.

His wife also swore she would stop, but she didn’t follow through on her word. Instead, he eventually came across their DoorDash account and made a shocking discovery.

