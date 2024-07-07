He’s Upset That His Girlfriend Flirted With A Cop To Get Out Of A Speeding Ticket, But She Thinks He’s Being A Baby

Do you know anyone who loves to flirt but to the point where they do it not only to find a partner or hook up but also to get something for free?

One man has been very upset with his girlfriend ever since she admitted to flirting with a cop to get out of a speeding ticket.

The other day, when his girlfriend came home, he asked her how her day went and received a surprising answer.

She revealed she had gotten pulled over by a cop for speeding but flirted with the cop in order to get out of getting a ticket.

“She [almost] bragged about it,” he said.

“I didn’t want to make a big fuss out of it when she told me, but the more I thought about it throughout the day, the more annoyed it made me.”

Later, he heard his girlfriend complain to a friend about how expensive going out for food is these days, and he told her she should start flirting with waiters so she’ll get free food.

His girlfriend laughed and called him a baby, which was when he knew it was time to have a serious conversation with her about his feelings.

“I knew it wasn’t cheating, but it’s the principle of it,” he explained.

