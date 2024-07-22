His Brother Blew A $50,000 Inheritance On A Brand-New Luxury Car And Is Now Asking Him For A Loan

This 32-year-old man and his brother, who is 28, sadly lost their parents about two years ago. But, in the wake of the tragedy, they were also left with a decent inheritance.

“It wasn’t a fortune, but enough to give us both a comfortable financial cushion. We each received around $50,000,” he recalled.

At the time, he opted to invest his share into a mix of savings accounts. Additionally, he used some of the funds as a “modest” down payment on a small house.

His brother, on the other hand, was more impulsive with the money. In fact, his brother just decided to use all of it to buy a brand-new sports car.

“My brother was always more into flashy things and living in the moment, but I figured it was his money, his choice,” he explained.

Well, unfortunately, things still didn’t pan out well for his brother. Obviously, his brother’s luxury car has since lost value, and now, his brother is struggling to afford to maintain the vehicle – let alone pay his daily expenses.

That’s why his brother recently confronted him and wanted some financial help. He was asked to loan his brother some money to cover both his rent as well as some other bills.

Honestly, though, he straight-up refused to do that and pointed out how his brother made the dumb decision of spending his entire inheritance on a depreciating asset. So, he thinks his brother just has to deal with the consequences of that poor financial decision.

If you couldn’t have guessed, his brother didn’t take his reaction well, either, and he got accused of being “heartless” and abandoning a family member when they’re in need.

