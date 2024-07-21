His Brother Might Lose His Home, But He’s Not Helping After He Revealed His Wealth To People

Several years ago, this man won the lottery, and he’s unbelievably wealthy right now. The amount he won and his name is public information, but he worked extremely hard to keep his unexpected good fortune under wraps.

Mainly, his strategy paid off, and after he set up a trust for himself, he informed his family of his wealth.

He very generously agreed to help out his parents and three brothers financially in accordance with their needs.

His brother Chris and sister-in-law Alice have three children, so he kindly paid for the down payment on a home they were hoping to buy.

“As crazy as it sounds, I was more broke the first year of winning than the year before I won because I was helping my family out,” he explained.

“I had one rule for anyone who took money from me – don’t tell anyone about my money. Well, Chris and Alice did for clout, and that unleashed a lot of people bombarding me with money requests. These were friends of theirs, friends of friends of theirs, in-laws, etc.”

“Like my brother’s BIL asked me to pay for a wedding in St Lucia because his fiancée wanted one, and I met the guy twice in nine years. Though this happened in 2021, people still bother me constantly for money.”

He was so angry at Chris for running his mouth about his money that he cut him off entirely. The ripple effect of that was his entire family grew upset, and he became estranged from everyone.

He was sad about it, as he was super close with his nephews and was hoping to be able to spoil them all with his new winnings.

