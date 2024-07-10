His Drunk Coworker Called Him Her Work Husband In Front Of Everyone, So He Said She Was Actually His Work Sister And Made Her Cry

Have you ever heard somebody call their coworker their “work husband” or “work wife?”

Well, those terms are usually endearing and silly; some people who are actually married find them quite uncomfortable.

One man recently upset his coworker after embarrassing her by calling her his “work sister” after she called him her “work husband.”

He’s 34 and works in a small office with around 30 employees. One of his coworkers is a 35-year-old woman named Mary. He and Mary have worked in the same department for years and have traveled together overseeing different projects.

He’s married, and thankfully, his wife really likes Mary, and so does he.

However, at a recent happy hour gathering in the office, Mary did something that may have compromised their healthy relationship.

He, Mary, and around 10 of their coworkers were enjoying happy hour in the office, sharing drinks and stories.

Mary started getting pretty tipsy and enjoyed telling stories about her travels with him over the years.

It was all pretty innocent initially, with Mary telling stories of his silly traveling habits, like how he always loses things in his hotel rooms.

