His Girlfriend Doesn’t Want His Name On Their New Apartment Lease Because He Still Hasn’t Proposed Yet

This 27-year-old man and his girlfriend, who is 23, have been dating for just over two and a half years now, and he loves her more than anything.

He moved into her apartment about a year and a half ago, too, and then, after a few months, his name was also added to the lease.

“It’s been going wonderful. I love our routines and adventures, and she has made the place feel so warm,” he said.

So, over the past year, they’ve begun discussing their future plans – including the idea of a wedding. A few months ago, he also asked his girlfriend what ring shapes she liked just to get an idea for when he actually started ring shopping.

“I already know which gemstone she wants and everything. We’ve talked about how our wedding will be planned, our children’s names, everything. I’m excited for that,” he explained.

However, he didn’t realize that asking his girlfriend about her engagement ring preferences would make her think that he was planning to propose very soon. Rather, while he does want to propose one day, he needs some time and thinks it requires “planning and thought.”

He clarified how, right now, he really doesn’t have a specific timeline in mind.

“But I’ve kinda been going along with whatever she wants because I love her. And I’ve always wanted to be married,” he detailed.

Still, on their second anniversary, it became clear that he and his girlfriend were on two different pages.

