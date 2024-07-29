His Parents Accused Him Of Being Jealous After He Declined To Be The Trustee For His Brother’s Inheritance

This 45-year-old man’s parents, who are 71, had incredibly successful careers. His mom and dad are so wealthy that they are currently planning out their estate.

He’s actually richer than they are, as he has a career in finance that pays him handsomely. His 40-year-old brother works for a non-profit, along with his wife, so they’re both more in the middle class.

His mom and dad will help his brother and his brother’s wife out on occasion since they’re not doing better financially.

His parents gave his brother a downpayment for a home and funded his nephew’s private school.

“He’s a little more into shopping and costly hobbies than I am – but I live an unusually spartan life,” he explained.

“Brother and I have a good relationship, though we live on opposite sides of the country, so we only get together a few times a year. When my parents last visited me, they pulled me aside to tell me about their estate plans.”

“They intend to leave everything to my brother and his family because I’m already financially set and because they don’t want a giant disparity in wealth between their two sons. I’m entirely fine with that. It’s their money, obviously; I don’t need any, and I love my brother and his family and want them to be comfortable.”

He mentioned this to his parents, but then they sprung on him that they expect him to be the trustee of his brother’s inheritance.

Their reasoning is that they’re giving his brother a ton of money, and they don’t think he will be responsible with it.

