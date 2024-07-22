His Sister Blew Up On Him And His Wife For Not Getting Her Kids Sushi, So Now His Wife Is Evicting Her

This man’s sister and her two children recently moved into the home he shares with his wife. His sister got evicted from her house, and she was about to be homeless, along with her kids.

After he invited his sister to move in with him, she started to get super clingy. He constantly has had to sit his sister down and tell her that he and his wife can’t be her free babysitters, especially since they generously gave her a place to live in.

That’s not the only bump in the road with his sister living with him; he and his wife have to remind her nonstop to clean up after herself and her kids.

They also have to remind his sister that she can’t allow her kids to wreck things within their home, as it’s not right.

Adding to the stress, his sister is jealous of him and his wife whenever they go out and can’t hide it.

“[She] has made comments like that must be nice if my wife buys new clothes or something designer,” he explained.

“She has been repeatedly talked to about this and told to stop. Last night, my wife and I went on a date night to go out and see a live show and get sushi.”

“My sister is waiting up for us close to 1 a.m. and yells at us how we didn’t bring her the kids something. How it is so mean that we flaunt our lifestyle while her kids are struggling, and the least we could do is bring her and her kids home something.”

It was so late her kids were already fast asleep, but his sister laced into him and his wife, saying she should have more say in their household and deserved treats too.

