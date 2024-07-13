His Sister Called His Fiancée’s Tattoos Trashy And Said She’d Embarrass Their Family, So His Sister’s Not Invited To His Wedding Anymore

This 32-year-old man and his fiancée, Sara, who’s 30, will be tying the knot next month. But, his fiancée might not look like a traditional bride on her wedding day.

For some context, Sara is a very talented tattoo artist who has numerous tattoos herself – including artwork on her neck and full sleeves on her arms.

“I love her art and how she expresses herself,” he said.

His 35-year-old sister Amy, on the other hand, has always been really judgmental when it came to tattoos, and now, that’s starting to cause some drama surrounding their wedding.

It all began last week when he and his fiancée attended a family dinner to discuss their wedding plans. During the meal, his sister Amy actually made multiple rude remarks about Sara’s appearance.

“The final straw was when she loudly said, ‘I can’t believe you’re letting her wear a sleeveless dress. Those tattoos will ruin all the wedding photos and make our family look trashy,'” he revealed.

His sister’s unhinged comment obviously made his fiancée upset, too, and she wound up fleeing the dining room.

At that point, he confronted his sister Amy and called her out for being really hurtful and rude. Well, to his surprise, Amy actually just “doubled down” and claimed that she was “just being honest.”

Then, his sister had the nerve to reiterate how Sara’s tattoos would “embarrass the family” at such a formal event.

