His Son’s Giving Him Grief For Spending More Money On His Daughter, But He Only Does That Because His Ex-Wife Already Favors Their Son

As if sharing custody of your kids with your ex isn’t hard enough, it’s especially difficult if your ex raises your kids differently when they’re with them.

One man’s son has been giving him grief for spending more money on his daughter’s needs, but he does it because his ex-wife favors their son more.

He’s 45 and has two teenage children he shares custody of with his ex-wife. He has a 16-year-old son named Dylan and a 15-year-old daughter named Sarah.

For a while, his ex wouldn’t let his kids see him, but finally, Dylan chose to live with him last spring, and Sarah followed suit a few months later.

Unfortunately, his ex-wife raised Dylan and Sarah in a very different way when they were at her house most of the time. His ex-wife blatantly favored Dylan and paid a lot more attention to him.

While Sarah had to attend an online school for mental health reasons, Dylan briefly attended a boarding school of his choice because it was in his favorite city and was closer to his friends.

When Dylan and Sarah began living with him, he noticed that many of Sarah’s needs weren’t being met, and therefore, he had to spend more money on her.

For instance, when she arrived from her mom’s house, she hardly had any clothes, so he gave her money to build a proper wardrobe. She has sensitive skin but never got the products she needed, so he put money toward those. Sarah also needs glasses, which cost a chunk of money as well.

Unfortunately, Dylan, who is the golden child in his mom’s eyes, told him all those expenses for Sarah were “unnecessary expenses” and began accusing him of treating her better.

