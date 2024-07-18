His Teen Daughter Flipped Out On Him When He Refused To Give Her A Car For Her 16th Birthday And Cut Her Off Financially

This 48-year-old man has a 15-year-old daughter named Lisa from his marriage to his first wife. He doesn’t have the best relationship with Lisa’s mom, and Lisa became a pawn in his ex-wife’s resentment of him.

So, that’s why he and Lisa also struggle to have a good relationship. While Lisa is a good girl, she can act as entitled and rude as her mom is, which he doesn’t love either.

Several years ago, he remarried, and Lisa chose not to come to his wedding. At the time, Lisa then said a ton of nasty things to his 38-year-old wife, Rosemary.

That obviously served to further strain his own relationship with Lisa. A year and a half back, he and Rosemary gave birth to their son, and Lisa didn’t take that well.

Lisa texted him that since he now has a perfect baby to deal with, he no longer needed to annoy her while trying to play happy family.

“It hurt me deeply, and I ended up distancing myself from her, though I kept sending her $100 a month as her allowance,” he explained.

Following those hurtful remarks, he and Lisa unexpectedly added to their family. Rosemary has a sister who is an awful mom, who terminated her custody rights to her 17-year-old son Blake.

He and Rosemary jumped to take Blake in so he wouldn’t be stuck in foster care. Sadly, Blake is permanently disabled from a terrible car crash that he was involved in.

“Luckily, he can somewhat walk and doesn’t need 24/7 assistance around the house, but that’s about it,” he said.

