His Wife Asked For An Open Marriage So She Can Be Free To See Women

A little less than two months ago, this 42-year-old man’s 40-year-old wife revealed to him that she likes women and would like to open up their marriage so she can explore that.

He’s spent 21 years with his wife, and they have been married for 15 years. They have two kids together, both boys. He says their marriage is strong, and they have weathered their fair share of storms together.

Their oldest son has social and learning disabilities, as well as congenital heart disease. His dad has frequently been in the hospital lately. His job has been incredibly stressful. There’s a lot going on in their lives, not all good.

Now, his wife has never been extremely attracted to men. While she insists she thinks he’s handsome (which he doesn’t agree with), he knows his wife isn’t that into guys. So when she told him she likes women too, he wasn’t that surprised.

“To me, it’s just labels. You either love me or you don’t,” he explained. “About 4 months ago, our oldest was having a really hard time and being very disrespectful.”

“That situation ended up ballooning into a massive argument between me and her. She said this “family dynamic isn’t working!” at the end of the fight, and I was devastated. She asked me to go to therapy. I have been yelling at my oldest a lot at the time).”

He did start seeing a therapist, and his wife did, too. At the same time this was all happening, his wife started getting close to a new 27-year-old female friend of hers.

His wife was constantly talking to her friend to the point where he started to get jealous of the amount of attention his wife was bestowing on this other woman.

But then, out of nowhere, his wife asked if they could add a woman to their personal life. He was shocked and said he wasn’t exactly comfortable with it.

