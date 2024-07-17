His Wife Left Him For Another Man And Now Wants Him To Take Her Back

For five years this 38-year-old man was married to his 30-year-old now ex-wife. But then, a few years ago, he came home from work one day, and his wife told him she was leaving.

He was blindsided, and she found another man she apparently liked better. After his wife dumped him, she went to stay with the guy she picked over him.

He tried to get his wife to meet with him and talk about this, but she refused. He also said they could try marriage counseling, but she claimed it doesn’t work.

“I tried everything to get the madness to stop, but she was bent on staying with him,” he explained.

“It broke me. Never have I been so hurt in all my life. I poured everything into her, and I get kicked in the teeth. So, I concede to her request, and the divorce goes through, and I start my healing.”

Over half a year later, his ex-wife texts him suddenly, saying she really would like to see him and explore working a relationship out.

His ex-wife admitted she made a big mistake, and he responded that he gave her tons of chances to return to him and work on their marriage, but she didn’t want to.

They spoke some more, and his ex-wife revealed she was pregnant with a new guy, and not the guy she left him for initially.

So, he ultimately told his ex-wife there truly was no reason to get back together in light of the news of her pregnancy.

