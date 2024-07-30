His Wife Melted Down On His Teen Stepdaughter For Not Being A Stereotypical Popular Kid

Back in high school, this 34-year-old man’s 31-year-old wife was the definition of the popular girl. She put chunky blonde and pink highlights in her brunette hair, and she was in high school during the mid to late 2000s.

His wife was a cheerleader with tons of friends and boyfriends, too. Everyone liked her and knew her.

“She was basically the living embodiment of the picture-perfect girl from those cheesy 2000s high school movies,” he explained.

“And then she got pregnant. When she was 15, she had her daughter. She doesn’t know who the father is, and any potential fathers for the girl up and left way back when. Her daughter is recently 16.”

He’s never been interested in being a dad since he considers children to be obnoxious. But then he fell in love with his wife and married her after two years of dating, knowing she was a mom.

It never occurred to him that he would adore playing dad to his stepdaughter, but he does. He still finds kids annoying, but his stepdaughter is different from the rest.

She’s always been a quiet, nerdy kid, even when she was super young (he married her mom back when she was only five).

“We went on daddy-daughter dates every weekend,” he said. “I played dolls with her. Let her paint my nails and do makeup on me. I drove her to and from school in my cop car. We even did daddy-daughter duo costumes for Halloween.”

“Over the past two years, she’s developed a darker dress style. I don’t know what the proper subculture of her outfits is, but according to her, she’s dressing like a horror game protagonist and a Monster High character. Purple is her main color she incorporates into this specific “aesthetic blend,” as she calls it. I don’t get it, but maybe that’s because I’m a man in my 30s, I don’t know. She likes ghosts, tarot cards, vampires, zombies, aliens, creepy Victorian dolls.”

