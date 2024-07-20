In 2010, This Teen Vanished From Her Delaware Home While Five Months Pregnant, And She Received A Call From A Burner Phone Before She Disappeared

In 2010, 15-year-old Janteyl Johnson of Newark, Delaware, was preparing for her future. She had plans to attend a Philadelphia-based beauty school in hopes of becoming a hairstylist.

Then, Janteyl wanted to attend business school in order to eventually open her own salon.

“She loved doing hair. She was always changing hers up. She always did mine. And her sister’s. It was great having a personal hairstylist,” recalled her mother, Kyma Johnson.

“She knew that’s what she wanted to do. It was her goal. But that didn’t happen. Well, we don’t think it did anyway. We just don’t know.”

That’s because, on February 3, 2010, Janteyl vanished from her home while five months pregnant.

When Janteyl’s family first found out she was expecting, the news was shocking. However, Janteyl did not want to give up her career aspirations and continued attending school.

Just before she vanished, Janteyl was also looking forward to a doctor’s appointment where she would find out her baby’s gender. Unfortunately, she disappeared beforehand.

February 3, 2010, started off like a normal Wednesday for Janteyl and her family. Her brother brought their mom, Kyma, to the train station so she could commute to work. Afterward, Janteyl was driven to school.

However, at about 12:00 p.m., Janteyl called her mom and claimed she was going to head home early since she wasn’t feeling well. According to Kyma, her daughter still intended to go back to school later that afternoon so she could attend her after-school activities.

