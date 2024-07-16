In Norway, Dozens Of Ancient Graves Containing Children Were Found Under Stone Circles, And Archaeologists Aren’t Sure Why They Were Buried There

In southern Norway, a Bronze and Iron Age burial ground was unearthed. Dozens of ancient graves containing the remains of children were uncovered at the site. Archaeologists aren’t sure why so many children were buried in the same spot.

The burials were marked by stone circles that were carefully positioned. They were found near Fredrikstad, which is located about 50 miles south of Oslo, the capital of Norway. A team of researchers from the Museum of Cultural History in Norway made the discovery.

“They’ve lain here as a secret until we found them,” said archaeologist Guro Fossum. “We uncovered one after another and ended up with 41 round stone formations.”

The stone circles measured up to six feet across and were arranged like cobblestones on a street. They were buried a few inches beneath the surface of the ground.

Many of the circles were placed around a large, central stone. Under those rocks, there were burned bones and shards of pottery.

In the area surrounding the burial ground, archaeologists observed the presence of rock carvings that portrayed voyages and worship of the sun.

A new analysis revealed that most of the burials contained the remains of children who died between 800 and 200 B.C. Several of the children were infants. Others ranged from the ages of three to six.

According to Fossum, the site was used over a long period—over 600 years. Therefore, the children could not have all had the same cause of death.

The find is significant for Europe, as such a high concentration of ancient graves of children had not been discovered before.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.