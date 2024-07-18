It’s Normal To Feel Sad Or Even Anxious After Returning Home From A Trip, So Here’s How To Beat The Post-Vacation Blues

Have you ever had the trip of a lifetime or an extremely relaxing vacation and then felt sort of depressed or even anxious upon returning home?

That’s a normal experience for many people, and it’s definitely happened to me. After spending a month at a study abroad program in London one summer, I remember feeling very down and unprepared to return to reality when it was time to head home.

It took me around two weeks to get back into a normal routine after my adventurous summer, where, when I wasn’t in class, I was staying out late, partying, eating all kinds of food, drinking, lounging around, seeing new parts of the world, etc.

After doing all that and having a dream vacation, being expected to return to normal was hard.

Sometimes, it can be hard to admit you have post-vacation depression or blues, as usually, vacations are meant to make us feel rested and relaxed. But the moment you recognize and acknowledge it, it’ll be easier to overcome.

If you recently returned from a vacation or you do one day and feel anxious, irritable, sad, tired, and unmotivated, you could be dealing with post-vacation sadness. Here are some tips for overcoming it.

Make arrangements to look forward to

One of the main reasons people may experience post-vacation blues is that they were looking forward to their vacation for a while, and once it ends, they feel as if they have nothing to look forward to.

Don’t let yourself get to that point – when you get back from vacation, take a few rest days and start making fun plans with friends and family, ranging from day trips to nights out, so that you have something else to look forward to.

