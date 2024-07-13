Keep The Spark Alive With These Simple Yet Special Second Date Ideas

Everyone puts so much hype around first dates. After all, first dates indicate first impressions and a lot is usually riding on them.

When you’re on a first date, you can typically tell whether you’re interested in your date right away or not.

However, in many, many cases, people aren’t exactly sure how they feel about their dates the first time around. This is why I strongly believe that the second date is just as, if not more important than the first.

A second date is where you get to know someone on a slightly deeper level and can typically decide for sure if you want to continue seeing them or cut them loose.

This is why I’d highly recommend switching things up for a second date. Grabbing drinks or dinner is fine for a first date, but you should try doing something a bit more unique on the second to see how your date reacts to certain situations.

Here are some ideas for a great second date if you’re getting ready to plan one!

Get outdoors

Usually, when I hear someone suggest doing something that involves outdoor physical activity on a date, I cringe.

However, an easy, relaxing walk or hike through a pretty scenic area is a great date idea. You’d have time to talk and get to know each other better, but there will also be things to prompt conversations, like plants, flowers, and nice views.

