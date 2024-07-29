Known As The Truman Show Delusion, Some People Firmly Believe They Are Being Filmed, And Footage Of Their Lives Is Being Played For Others’ Enjoyment

One of the most beloved films of the late 90s is “The Truman Show” starring Jim Carrey.

If you’ve never seen it, the film surrounds a man, Truman Burbank, who slowly comes to realize that his life is the center plot of a soap opera television show and that the world around him is one big television set.

In Truman’s life, he is the ‘main character’ of the show, and in his world, everyone around him is a paid actor.

While many of us sit back and watch “The Truman Show” with fascination and enjoyment, knowing its plot is purely fictional, there are some people who genuinely believe they’re in a “Truman Show” of their own and that their lives are being broadcasted for someone else’s entertainment.

This experience has been dubbed the ‘Truman Show Delusion’ by doctors Joel Gold and Ian Gold for the Cognitive Neuropsychiatry journal.

The delusion, which they named in 2003, is described as when a person firmly believes they are being filmed and the footage of their lives is being played for other people to see.

It’s almost like these people believe they are the stars of a reality television show, only there are no cameras on them.

The Golds studied several cases of people who experienced Truman Show Delusion (TSD), and it is fascinating to see how their experiences differ.

One patient was a journalist with a history of depression and mania who believed everyone around him was a paid actor.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.