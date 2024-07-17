Long Before The Plague Claimed The Lives Of People In The Middle Ages, It Ravaged Stone Age Farmers

Everyone knows about how the bubonic plague claimed the lives of nearly a third of the population of Europe during the Middle Ages.

It was the most devastating disease epidemic in the history of the world. However, long before the plague broke out in the 14th century, it ravaged Scandinavian populations during the Neolithic period.

Researchers from the Globe Institute, the University of Copenhagen, and the University of Gothenburg in Sweden analyzed DNA from the ancient bones and teeth of 108 individuals who died 5,000 years ago.

They found that the plague at that time may have caused the decline of the population toward the end of the Neolithic.

“The analyses show that 18 of these individuals, 17 percent, were infected with the plague when they died,” said Frederik Seersholm, the lead author of the study from the University of Copenhagen.

“Furthermore, our results suggest that the youngest plague strain we identify might have had epidemic potential.”

During the Neolithic, farming was developed. The agricultural revolution caused large groups of people to live in closer quarters, making it much easier for infectious diseases to spread.

As a result, the vast majority of the farming population in northwestern Europe and Scandinavia disappeared within a few centuries.

Most of the archaeological material that was analyzed came from graves in Sweden, but one was from a stone cist in Denmark.

