New research has led to a clearer understanding of how autism develops in the womb. The latest findings may be able to help experts explain why some children have symptoms that are more severe than others.

Perhaps they can also give rise to improved treatments for symptom management in the future.

Scientists from the University of California, San Diego, made a groundbreaking discovery after using lab-grown miniature brains to determine differences in brain development during the first few weeks of pregnancy between neurotypical children and children with autism.

Autism spectrum disorder is a neurodevelopmental condition marked by restricted/repetitive patterns of behavior and varying degrees of difficulty with communication and social interaction. According to the World Health Organization, it affects roughly one in 100 children all over the world.

Until now, the mechanisms behind the variation in cognitive, language, and social deficits were unclear.

The scientists found that one of the first signs of autism can be seen in the size of the embryo’s brain as early as the first trimester of pregnancy.

They conducted an experiment with miniature brains that were grown in a laboratory. These brains are referred to as brain cortical organoids.

To create them, the researchers collected stem cells from the blood samples of six neurotypical children and 10 toddlers with autism of the same age. Then, they reprogrammed the stem cells to grow into the cells of the brain’s cortex.

As a result, they were able to make brain-like structures that resembled what is typically seen during the first few weeks of embryonic development. After a few weeks, they began to notice distinct differences in the mini brains.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.