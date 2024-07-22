New Research Suggests HIIT Workouts Enhance Brain Function And Reduce The Risk Of Developing Dementia

Ever wonder why it feels like everyone keeps telling you to exercise? It may get annoying, but really, it’s for a good cause. It’s about more than just fitting into your favorite pair of jeans or preparing for beach season.

When you get moving, your body, mind, and soul benefit from the physical activity. Regular exercise helps improve sleep quality, reduce stress, sharpen your brain, and boost your mood.

New research has found that high-intensity interval training (HIIT) not only enhances brain function—it also reduces the risk of developing dementia. Researchers from the University of Queensland, Australia, have determined that HIIT is most effective in boosting the brain health of people between the ages of 65 and 85.

HIIT is a type of exercise that consists of short bursts of intense physical activity followed by brief periods of recovery. Exercises that increase the heart rate, such as burpees and jumping jacks, can sharpen the brain for up to five years.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, there are an estimated 6.9 million Americans aged 65 and up with Alzheimer’s in 2024. HIIT can help combat the onset of age-related diseases.

In the study, 151 participants with no cognitive deficits, aged 65 to 85, engaged in three different exercise regimens over the course of six months for a total of 72 sessions for each person. The regimens were low intensity (LIT), medium intensity (MIT), and HIIT.

The participants also underwent monthly cognitive testing and blood collection, which continued for up to five years. At the start of the study, MRI scans were taken to assess the changes in brain function and structure. They were conducted again at the six-month interval and again at 12 months.

After six months, only the HIIT group demonstrated significant improvements in learning and memory abilities. The brain scans showed that HIIT workouts helped prevent the hippocampus from shrinking, which typically happens as a person gets older.

“The hippocampus is the part of the brain that can continue to grow through adulthood. Shrinking of the hippocampus is correlated with Alzheimer’s. Exercise releases hormones and other compounds that can spur the growth of the hippocampus or help slow its shrinkage,” said John Showalter, a chief strategy officer at Linus Health, a company that works on early detection of dementias.

