New Research Suggests Up To Half Of Cancer-Related Deaths Could Have Been Prevented Via Lifestyle Changes

A new study from the American Cancer Society has found that about 40 percent of new cancer cases and up to half of cancer-related deaths could have been prevented through changes to lifestyle.

The study looked at 18 preventable risk factors for 30 types of cancer among adults ages 30 and older.

“These are things that people can practically change how they live every single day to reduce their risk of cancer,” Dr. Arif Kamal, chief patient officer with the American Cancer Society, said.

Some of the factors included smoking cigarettes, alcohol consumption, excess body weight, physical inactivity, dietary choices, ultraviolet (UV) radiation, and certain viral infections.

The leading risk factor was smoking cigarettes, which was linked to 30 percent of cancer deaths and nearly 20 percent of cancer cases.

Lung cancer had the largest number of cases that could be attributed to modifiable behaviors, namely, smoking. There were more than 104,000 cases among men and 97,000 among women.

After smoking, the second most impactful factor was having excess body weight, which was linked to about five percent of new cases in men and almost 11 percent of cases in women.

The new study also found that excess body weight was associated with over a third of deaths from cancer related to the gallbladder, liver, kidney, esophagus, and endometrium. Excess body weight was followed by other factors like UV radiation exposure and physical inactivity.

These findings point to the necessity of placing a greater emphasis on cancer prevention. While treatment is always there for those who need it, the first approach to prevention is to monitor individual behavioral choices to reduce the risk of cancer.

