On Her Birthday, Her Husband Confessed That He’s Actually A Woman

Yesterday was this 39-year-old woman’s birthday. Her 41-year-old husband didn’t get her a gift, but he did decide to confess to her that he’s actually a woman.

She has been married to her husband for a decade, and he has never so much as shown her a subtle hint of this. She’s angry, confused, and shocked.

“We have 4 young children; the oldest is only 7,” she explained. “He told me so matter of factly. I just woke up.”

“I made a birthday breakfast for myself but also for the kids to celebrate with me. My mom took the children so I could have the day to myself.”

“When I was in the living room watching a movie, he came in, he turned the TV off and said (I’m doing my best to be exact): “I’ve recently discovered something about myself. I’m a woman. I’ve done a lot of research and I know in my heart who I am. And I love myself. This is the beginning of my journey. If you and the kids want out of my life because you can’t fully appreciate me, then that’s fine. I’ll proceed without you. For now, this is just [between] us. Don’t tell the family or your friends. I need to come out when I’m ready.”

After his little speech, he walked out of their house and left. He didn’t try to talk to her or allow her to ask any questions, let alone process such a major revelation.

She has no clue where her husband went, and she actually threw up after his confession. Now, she has always been interested in men and women, but she’s upset with her husband.

She’s basically only stayed with him so far because of their kids because he doesn’t excel as a dad or a husband.

He routinely forgets about special events and birthdays and is pretty self-centered. While they both work full-time, she’s left to do all of the chores around their house and parenting alone.

