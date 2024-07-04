Scientists Found $540 Billion Worth Of Lithium, Also Known As White Gold, At The Bottom Of A Southern California Lake

At the bottom of a giant lake in Southern California, scientists found $540 billion of “white gold.” The Department of Energy funded a research project at the Salton Sea, which is the largest lake in the state, to determine just how much lithium was beneath the body of water.

Lithium is frequently referred to as “white gold” due to the chemical element’s value and its white, sand-like appearance.

Previously, it was confirmed that four million tons of lithium were already in the lake after a drilling operation.

Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, once called the Salton Sea the “Saudi Arabia of lithium mining.”

Furthermore, Imperial County, where the lake is located, earned the nickname of “Lithium Valley.” Now, more than ever, it’s clear as to why.

Last year, the scientists revealed that there were 18 million tons of lithium sitting at the bottom of the lake.

Such a vast amount would be enough to power batteries for more than 382 million electric vehicles, which is more cars that are on the road today in the United States.

It would make the United States the leading nation in lithium, taking the number one spot from China.

“This is one of the largest lithium brine deposits in the world. This could make the United States completely self-sufficient in lithium and stop importing it through China,” said Michael McKibben, a geochemistry professor at the University of California, Riverside, and a co-author of the study.

