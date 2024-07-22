Scientists Issued A Warning To Seafood Consumers After Finding High Levels Of Fiberglass In Mussels And Oysters

After finding disturbingly high levels of fiberglass in mussels and oysters, scientists have issued a warning for those who consume seafood.

It is the first time that fiberglass fragments have been discovered in the marine food chain, raising concerns over the safety of humans and the environment.

Fiberglass is a material reinforced with plastic. Extremely fine fibers of glass are embedded into it. The material is durable, lightweight, and flexible, making it ideal for construction purposes.

It is often used in the manufacture of boats. However, the material can break down in seawater over time and contaminate coastlines.

Due to their eating style, species such as oysters and mussels are especially vulnerable to fiberglass particles. They feed by taking in water from their surroundings and filtering out food. If the water is contaminated, toxic particles can easily enter their bodies and build up in their tissues.

Researchers from the University of Portsmouth and the University of Brighton in the United Kingdom analyzed mussels and oysters collected from an active shipyard to see if any glass fibers could be found in their soft tissues. The samples were from Chichester Harbor on the coast of southern England.

The researchers determined that there were as many as 11,220 fragments of glass per kilogram in the oysters and about 2,740 particles per kilogram in mussels.

During the winter months, the accumulation of glass particles peaked, which could be attributed to more boat maintenance activities at that time of year.

Although the study focused primarily on oysters and mussels, the researchers detected fiberglass in other organisms as well, according to Corina Ciocan, a lecturer of marine biology at the University of Brighton.

