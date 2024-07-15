She Adopted Her Husband’s Late Ex-Wife’s Newborn Baby When His Ex Passed Away Just Five Days After Giving Birth

One of the most selfless things you can do for someone is agree to adopt their child if there’s ever an emergency or they can’t take care of it anymore for some reason.

A lot of people sign up to do this when they become the godparent of a close friend or relative’s baby, although most of the time, nothing bad happens, and it’s just a sweet commitment.

But have you ever heard of someone adopting and agreeing to raise the baby of someone who used to date your spouse?

One woman has gone viral on social media after she shared the story of how she adopted the infant son of her husband’s late ex-wife.

Christie Werts (@cjthemom5), a mother of five, author, and TikTok creator living in Ohio, is married to her husband, Wyatt. When they came together, they became a blended family, as Christie had two children of her own, and Wyatt had two from his previous marriage.

Tragically, Wyatt’s ex-wife was an addict who struggled to stay sober for years, and he discovered her health took a turn for the worse after she gave birth to her final child in 2021, a baby boy.

Sadly, Wyatt’s ex-wife passed away only five days after giving birth to her son, and Wyatt was quickly notified, as the baby’s biological dad was nowhere to be found.

Christie and Wyatt quickly traveled from Ohio to Texas to see the baby boy, who was nameless at the time. Christie, who grew up spending time in a traumatic foster care system, knew she didn’t want that for the little boy. She knew he deserved to live in a happy home with his brothers and sisters in Ohio.

Although Christie and Wyatt did not communicate with his ex-wife and she had never met her, she felt it was her duty to prevent her infant son from being abandoned.

