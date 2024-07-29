She Allowed Her Dog To Attack Her Fiancé After They Got Into An Argument, And He Raised A Hand At Her

This 23-year-old woman and her fiancé, who is 29, have been together for two years now and engaged for four months. She’s also had her dog, a Doberman named Cookie, ever since she was 19-years-old.

The reason why she named her pup Cookie is because, according to her, she’s the sweetest dog ever.

“But people are sometimes scared of Cookie just because of how big she is and the stigma that ‘scary’ dogs get,” she explained.

“Because of this, she is trained extremely well.”

Cookie knows call and release words for practically anything, including food, walking, and barking. She claimed that her dog has never acted out, either, or bitten anyone before.

Well, that was until just yesterday, when she and her fiancé got into a big fight.

“It was over something so stupid and so petty, but we ended up standing up during the argument,” she recalled.

At the same time, her dog got up and stood beside her. This pushed her fiancé to start yelling at Cookie to lie down. But her dog didn’t listen, and her fiancé told her to make her dog lie down, and she refused to do that, too.

Afterward, her fiancé actually grabbed her by the arms and pushed her into the living room. Then, he tried to slam their bedroom door on Cookie – essentially locking her pup in another room.

