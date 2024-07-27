She Blocked Her Best Friend After Discovering Her Friend Was Having An Affair With Her Sister’s Husband

This young woman’s older sister, who is 31, is currently going through a divorce with her 35-year-old husband.

So, she decided to talk to her best friend – who is 18 – about the tough situation, and her friend actually seemed really sympathetic.

But then, she discovered her friend had been living a lie this whole time. More specifically, she found out that her best friend was actually the one having an affair with her sister’s husband!

“This came as a huge shock and betrayal to me,” she said.

To make matters worse, her friend never came clean and told her the truth. Rather, it was actually her sister who found evidence of the affair on her husband’s phone and showed her everything.

Obviously, she was devastated, but her initial reaction was to go into denial. She simply couldn’t believe that her best friend would intentionally hurt her family like that.

“However, the evidence was undeniable,” she revealed, “And I was deeply hurt.”

Perhaps shockingly, her sister was extremely understanding and claimed that she could still be friends with her best friend if she wanted to. The only thing her sister said was that her friend wouldn’t be welcome at any of their family gatherings moving forward.

She, on the other hand, wasn’t so understanding. She wound up confronting her best friend about the affair, and at first, her friend just tried to deny everything. In fact, her friend claimed to have just provided some “support” to her sister’s husband during the divorce process.

