She Blocked Her Twin Sister After She Tried To Sleep With Her Fiancé, Then Denied Everything And Spread Rumors That He Was A Creep

There must be few things more shocking than learning that one of your siblings tried to hook up with your spouse or soon-to-be spouse.

A woman recently decided to block her twin sister from contacting her after she refused to apologize for trying to sleep with her husband and continually flirting with him.

She is 28-years-old and has an identical twin sister. Ever since she and her sister were little girls, they had a complicated relationship, as her sister hardly respected her boundaries growing up and wanted to be with her 24/7.

As they got older, her twin sister would expect her to cancel plans with friends and often disapproved of any friends or guys she brought home because she wanted to be the only one to spend time with her.

This is why when she first met her husband, who she describes as amazing, patient, and fun-loving, he had to work really hard to get approval from her twin sister.

“He jumped through all the hoops and trials and even became friends with my twin,” she said.

“He is now really close with my parents and grandparents and sees them regularly even if I’m at work. My twin is also married, so we thought nothing of her being friendly with my husband.”

Unfortunately, she didn’t realize that her twin sister was being extra friendly towards her husband for the wrong reasons.

Things came to a head before she and her husband even got married, and they were still engaged. One night, her husband, who was her fiancé at the time, had a late-night conversation with her twin, and they chatted about life.

