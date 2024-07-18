She Broke Her Dad’s Heart After She Altered The Wedding Dress He Bought For Her Since Her Fiancé Didn’t Like It

This 29-year-old woman and her 35-year-old fiancé, Cole, are getting married in September of next year.

They’re in the middle of planning everything, and she wants all the details to be perfect for their big day.

She originally met Cole when they started working for the same business, but they took some time to begin dating to avoid conflicts.

“Eventually, after making some sacrifices, we began our relationship, and after some time, Cole proposed,” she explained.

“While my family, especially my sisters, are excited as I’ll be the first among us to tie the knot, my dad hasn’t been as enthusiastic.”

“He isn’t fond of Cole and often suggests I could do better, though he ultimately respects my decisions as long as I’m happy.”

It’s always been her dad’s dream to purchase wedding dresses for her and her sisters. She and her dad spent every single Sunday for a while shopping for the ideal wedding dress together.

They worked pretty hard to find the one, and they finally found the best dress for her. Her dad was thrilled and purchased it for her.

The dress she picked was a little loose, and the store where her dad bought it promised to have that fixed.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.