She Broke Up With Her Boyfriend And Blocked Him After He Canceled Their Plans To Hang Out With His Female Friend Alone

Whether or not partners should be close friends with people of another gender has been a hot relationship question and debate topic for decades.

For some, being friends with both men and women is completely fine. For others, fraternizing with anyone of the opposite gender is viewed as inappropriate.

Regardless of what you believe, wouldn’t you find it suspicious if your boyfriend suddenly canceled plans with you to hang out with a different girl?

That’s the very situation one young woman is grappling with right now.

She is currently in a relationship, and her boyfriend has a close female friend – who he sees “quite a lot.” According to her, they were also an “item” in the past.

“But I have no problem with them being friends and hanging out in a group with their other friends,” she clarified.

Rather, she only got upset recently when her boyfriend actually canceled their own plans to go hang out with his female friends alone.

Apparently, his friend’s parents were not home at the time. And his friend even said that was “perfect” since they’d get to hang out one on one.

At first, though, she still trusted her boyfriend. However, that was until she started thinking about the whole situation more, and it really started to bug her.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.