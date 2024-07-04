She Brought A Bottle Of Wine Over To Her 76-Year-Old Widowed Neighbor And Asked Her If She Wanted To Hang Out

Sometimes, it can be easy to forget to check on the older people in your life, like a grandparent, family friend, or neighbor.

However, as you get older yourself, you begin to realize how valuable your time is with them, and how they can be some of the best people to hang out with.

One woman recently went viral on TikTok after sharing the story of how she became good friends with her 76-year-old widowed neighbor simply by asking to spend time with her.

Katie Wood (@katiewood____) is a content creator on TikTok who took her viewers on a sweet adventure as she brought a bottle of wine to her elderly neighbor’s house in May.

“I have a neighbor, and her name is Jean,” says Katie in her viral video.

“I love her. She always shares tomato plants with me, and I thought I might go over with a bottle of wine and see if she wants to hang out.”

Katie then filmed herself walking over to greet Jean, a 76-year-old widow, at her house, and Jean was so excited to see her.

After asking Jean if she wanted some wine and some company, Jean enthusiastically replies, “Well, yeah, come in!”

Throughout the rest of Katie’s video with Jean, which now has almost two million views on TikTok, she’s seen looking at sweet old photographs Jean hands her and hearing stories from Jean’s past.

