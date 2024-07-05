She Called Her Brother A Weak Parent For Letting His 14-Year-Old Daughter Get To Weigh Over 200 Pounds

This 35-year-old woman’s brother, who is 37, is a single father, and she really does think he’s an “absolutely amazing” dad sometimes.

“But other times, I think he makes just the entirely wrong decisions and tries to be too lax,” she said.

For some context, he has a 14-year-old daughter. And rather than acting like a parent, she believes that her brother tries to act like “too much of a friend” to his daughter.

Just last weekend, for instance, her brother casually dropped a very concerning piece of information while they were just chatting.

Apparently, he “nonchalantly” told her that his daughter now weighs over 200 pounds.

“He worded it as like he may need to look into making changes to what she eats and may look into getting her to exercise more,” she recalled.

She, on the other hand, thought it was obvious that his daughter needed to make some lifestyle changes. So, she actually accused her brother of acting like a “weak parent” and told him that he needed to make changes – not just “maybe” look into it.

She also added that there was no way his daughter should be over 200 pounds at her age.

“And I felt dumb saying it since it was obvious, but I told him that that’s just way too big for her age,” she explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.