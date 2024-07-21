She Called Her Sister-In-Law Out In Front Of Everyone At A Family Gathering For Trying To Seduce Her Husband And Disrespecting Their Marriage

When you have a friend or relative who gets a little too touchy-feely with your partner, it can cause a lot of tension and drama.

One woman recently had to call out her sister-in-law at a family gathering after she continuously did whatever she could to flirt and touch her husband.

She’s 28 and has been married to her 31-year-old husband, Alex, for three years. They recently moved to a new house closer to Alex’s family, including his sister, Emma.

Emma is 24 and, disturbingly, has a strange habit of being overly affectionate with Alex.

“She would hug him for a little too long or sit unnecessarily close to him,” she said.

“I noticed it, but I chalked it up to her being affectionate. However, since we moved closer, her behavior has escalated.”

Emma’s behavior has escalated from subtle flirting to making not-so-subtle, disturbing comments about her older brother. For instance, Emma will talk about how fit his body is and make other suggestive remarks.

In addition to the weird comments, Emma always looks for a way to brush up against Alex, constantly bending down to pick up things in front of him and touching his arms or thighs.

Emma is also very into wearing inappropriate clothing whenever she and Alex are around, like itty bitty bathing suits that hardly cover her body.

