She Caught Her Dad Cheating For The Fifth Time, So She’s Thinking Of Telling Her Mom

This 24-year-old girl caught her 50-year-old dad cheating on her 55-year-old mom, and it’s sadly not the first time.

She thinks this marks the fifth time her dad has done this, but it could also be the 50th, and she just doesn’t know about all the times in between.

The first time this ever happened, it was ugly. She actually went off on her dad’s mistress. Then, her dad and mom attended counseling, but it didn’t help at all.

“Second time, I caught my dad again,” she explained. “I kept seeing a name pop up on his phone. Someone I did not know.”

“I cried to my mom but she was more concerned with how I felt. She was shocked, but her seeing me cry, I guess she didn’t realize it didn’t only hurt her.”

“Third time, just like [the] second time. Another name popped up. I told my mom she shrugged it off and said as long as he’s doing his fatherly duties. [The] fourth time, she did not care.”

This brings us to now: her dad has been using his phone a lot more than he usually does. She noticed a woman named Vanessa was continuing to show up on his phone.

She doesn’t know anyone named Vanessa in her dad’s life. Then, one night, she came home, and her dad was out.

She called him up to question him about where he had gone, and he just was vague, telling her “somewhere.”

