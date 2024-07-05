She Confronted A Girl At Her Friend’s Wedding And Called Her Rude For Wearing A White Dress

Last week, this 28-year-old woman and her friend M attended their other friend’s wedding. She and M were super close to the bride during college, and after graduation, they still remained that way.

Their friend’s wedding was incredible, but she did have a tense moment with one of the guests that left her feeling pretty guilty.

One of the girls invited to the wedding happened to have on a bright white colored dress full of details, and she was seated at the bride’s family table.

She found it strange and unacceptable since you are never supposed to wear off-white or white as a wedding guest, and she and M talked about it.

M said the girl clearly was inconsiderate and rude to wear a white dress to the wedding, especially since this girl was chatting and walking around, calling attention to herself.

“I suggested that we bring it up with the bride when we have a chance,” she explained. “However, we couldn’t get a hold of her alone for the rest of the night as she was busy going around tables and doing activities.”

“I don’t know if it was my instinct to protect my friend or because of my ego, but I decided to take matters into my own hands and walked up (with M after me) to the girl when she sat down at her table.”

She confronted the girl, calling her rude for her outfit choice, and saying she was clearly being a show-off to the guests.

M backed her up and insisted the bride had to be upset that this girl was clearly attempting to destroy her wedding day.

