She Dumped Her Boyfriend After He Proposed To Her At A Beautiful Restaurant And Secretly Invited Her Mom

For years now, this young woman has hidden away from her mom. As you can guess, they have a terrible relationship, and it got so bad that she went no contact with her mom.

She basically moved out of her family home as soon as she was financially stable and had the ability to leave her mom behind.

She changed her address and her phone number in the hopes that her mom wouldn’t figure out a way to weasel back into her life, and then her mom hired a private investigator to track her down.

Her mom hated that she exited her life in that way, and honestly, she absolutely hates her mom for what she did to her.

She actually had to spend several months in the hospital for something her mom caused, and her boyfriend came to visit her as she recovered.

She met her boyfriend four years ago, and she was honest with him from the start about how her mom has no role in her life and why that is.

Her boyfriend is of the opinion that nothing should be more important than your family, and while he hasn’t confronted her about her lack of a relationship with her mom over the years, there have been signs he disapproves.

Her boyfriend has mentioned to their mutual friends that if he could change one thing about her, it would be getting her invested in her family, namely repairing things with her mom.

The issue with her boyfriend’s stance on her family is that he knows all of the awful details surrounding what her mom did to her, and yet he still thought she should mend that bridge.

