She Excluded Her Friend From Her Engagement Dinner Since She Never Shows Up To Events Now That She’s A Mom

This woman has a close knit group of friends that she’s known since back in her college days. Millie is one of her friends in that social circle, and ever since Millie got married two years ago and then had a child, Mille hasn’t really been around.

Every single event Millie gets invited to she turns down ever since becoming a mom. Initially, she was sympathetic, as Millie had just given birth.

She figured Millie was too busy in her new role as a parent to spend time with her friends, but as Millie’s baby grew older, her patience wore thin.

She hasn’t seen Millie in seven months, so she feels as if she’s fallen off the face of the earth. She doesn’t get why it’s so hard for Millie to step out and grab brunch with her and the rest of their friends for a couple of hours.

Millie’s baby is in daycare Monday through Friday, and Millie husband’s a wonderful dad, so Millie could easily leave the baby with him for a bit to hang out.

“She has missed event after event,” she explained. “The times she does appear, she will make a big deal about changing the outing so her baby can join.”

“The last time I saw her was around Christmas. So I got engaged, and I was having a dinner to celebrate.”

“I decided not to invite her; she has turned down so many invitations. I also didn’t want to deal with her trying to change the event or bringing the baby.”

Her engagement dinner happened two evenings ago, and yesterday, Millie called her, clearly upset.

