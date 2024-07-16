She Feels Hurt That Her Husband Never Celebrates Her Birthday Or Other Holidays That Are Important To Her

A decade ago, this 25-year-old woman met her husband, who is also 25. Not once in all the years they’ve been together has her husband celebrated her birthday or a holiday.

It doesn’t matter if it’s Christmas or Mother’s Day (she’s a mom); he still won’t buy her a present or do anything thoughtful to make her feel special or appreciated.

“I’ve never received a gift, card, or done a nice outing for my birthday,” she explained. “I grew up in a house where these kinds of events/holidays were really special, and I always looked forward to them.”

“Tomorrow is my birthday, and yet again, he has made it clear he has no plans for a nice outing or even [something] as small as a cake.”

“We have kids together, and there is nothing I’d love more than something as a handmade card from them for a keepsake.”

She admits that she and her husband were super young when they started dating, and they got married at 19, so she assumed he was immature, and that was why he never celebrated her birthdays or holidays.

After they tied the knot, she was able to acknowledge that it’s not a lack of maturity her husband is showing after all; he’s just not into celebrating things the way she is.

Now, her husband’s mom goes crazy for birthdays, so she hoped that her husband would be just like his mom in this regard, but no luck.

“I’ve expressed to him that I don’t need gifts or anything material; I’d just love to feel celebrated, whether that be a nice outing together or a nice dinner at home,” she said.

