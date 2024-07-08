She Feels Like A Single Woman Because Her Husband Is Too Ambitious With Work, And She’s Afraid Nothing Will Change When They Have Kids

This woman is married, and about two months ago, her husband started a new position at his job.

“He is a hardworking man and wants to advance his career fast,” she said.

So, for the past two months, he hasn’t been arriving home until 7:00 p.m. or 8:00 p.m. Sometimes, he even gets home later than that, and he also works on weekends and holidays.

Now, she also has a demanding job, which is why she understands the pressure her husband is up against. He is just involved in a lot of projects right now, which require a lot of his time.

Still, she can’t help but feel like a single woman despite being married. She never sees any of his other workers working as hard as him, and he is constantly stressed out about work.

“Not only is he never home, but when he is, he is angry, stressed, annoyed, and he spends his time at home either scrolling on his phone or playing video games,” she explained.

“When I complain that I would like to talk to him without him staring at his phone, he gets annoyed.”

She has tried confronting her husband about the situation and telling him that it’s not sustainable to work as hard as he is. But, every time, he claims he’s only working this hard until he achieves a certain “milestone” at work. Afterward, things at the office will start to slow down.

According to her, though, her husband’s been saying that for a couple of years now. And he never actually becomes less busy.

