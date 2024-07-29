She Finally Decided To Get Her Son A Dog, But The Puppy Is Turning Her Household Into Utter Chaos, And She Wants To Rehome It

This 41-year-old woman is currently a single mom to her son, who is 12. And for a while, she tossed around the idea of buying him a dog.

They already have three cats at home, one of which she’s had since before her son was even born. Nonetheless, he always wanted a puppy.

Understandably, though, she was nervous about the idea since she knew he wasn’t old enough to care for the pet alone. And being that she’s a single mom working full-time, she didn’t want to have all the responsibilities fall on her.

“But since this would be the first year he would be home for the summer and not in childcare, I had been considering it more. Plus, he had shown much more maturity,” she recalled.

That’s why, for her son’s birthday, they decided to adopt a 1-year-old dog that’s a Shibu and Husky mix. After meeting the dog a few times, it seemed to have a good temperament, and it was trainable.

She realized that the dog did have a ton of energy, but she figured it was just because it was a puppy.

So, she went through with the adoption. But now, one month later, she is seriously regretting her decision.

Her household has been in utter chaos ever since adding a puppy into the mix. Their new dog has been treating her pet cats like chew toys, forcing the felines to only stay upstairs. And she’s had to remove every single item for their floor to prevent the dog from ripping their belongings to shreds.

She’s purchased every single chew toy recommended by their vets, trainers, and friends. She also cannot believe how many nips she and her son have gotten on their bodies due to the puppy teething.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.