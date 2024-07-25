She Found Out Her Husband Cheated On Her Back When They Were Dating And Lied About It For 14 Years, So She Wants A Divorce

This woman and her husband have been together ever since they were in high school, and they now have two children. Yet, after being married for 14 years, her husband finally confessed to cheating on her back when they were dating.

Apparently, she’d suspected it in the past, but her husband always spent years denying that he was unfaithful until, finally, he just couldn’t hold it in anymore.

“He said he never had the courage to tell me the truth before, and after a huge fight we had about something unrelated, he couldn’t push it down anymore and knew he needed to fess up,” she explained.

She was especially hurt because she and her husband had been each other’s firsts for everything, and he made her believe that she was the only woman he’d ever been with.

Still, throughout their marriage, she had a gut feeling that something was off, and it kept eating away at her for years – despite her husband’s reassurances.

“He had always looked me in the eyes, squashed those doubts immediately, and completely denied that it was true anytime I brought it up over the years,” she recalled.

Now, she did find some evidence of other lies prior to his cheating confession – including her husband looking at other women online.

“This was why we were fighting in the first place. Just another cherry on top of all of this, but that alone was not going to ruin our marriage,” she detailed.

The cheating confession, though, was a different story. She found out the truth three months ago now, and she still cannot look at her husband the same way anymore.

